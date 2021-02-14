Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's first glimpse is the best Valentine's Day gift for fans

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic saga 'Radhe Shyam' after much-wait have shared the teaser on the ocasison of Valentine's Day. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the surprise was unveiled on Sunday morning hinting at the dreamy love story of the lead pair. The video of the teaser features the 'Baahubali' star showing his romantic side trying to grab Pooja's attention at a train station. In the next fram when the actress asks him if he considers himself Romeo, he says, "I am not like him. He died for love. I won’t." The release date of the film was also announced today.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas while sharing the teaser in various languages wrote alongside, "Celebrate the day of love with a Glimpse of #RadheShyam..#ValentinesWithRS Releasing in cinemas on 30th July 2021." While Pooja tweeted, "This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! Smiling faceTwo hearts #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July!"

​ Just a few days back, the makers shared a pre-teaser giving a sneak-peek into Prabhas' romantic avatar. The video says "You have known the man... It's time to know his heart... This Valentine's Day you shall witness love."

A romantic glimpse depicting the actor's journey with Pooja was shared on Prabhas' birthday last year. The actor while sharing the video wrote alongside, "Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam."

Talking about the cast, the film apart from Prabhas and Pooja also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Not much has been revealed about the project but it will be an epic love story set in Europe.

On the work front, Prabhas has an interesting line-up of films including a pan-India project with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will play Ram while Saif will don the hat of the villain Ravan in the film.