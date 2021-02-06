Radhe Shyam pre teaser: Is Prabhas day-dreaming about Pooja Hegde? Watch latest romantic video

Image Source : YOUTUBE/UV CREATIONS Is Prabhas day-dreaming about Pooja Hegde?

Telugu superstar Prabhas will be giving the best Valentine's Day gift to his fans in the form of the teaser of his most-awaited film Radhe Shyam. The makers and the star cast have already been teasing fans about the latest update and now, they have unveiled a pre-teaser that gives a sneak-peek into Prabhas' romantic avatar. The short video introduces Prabhas as the action superstar through his Bahubali and Saaho characters and then dives into the magical world of romance that he will be portraying in Radhe Shyam. The actor can be seen walking in the street and smiling to himself.

The video says "You have known the man... It's time to know his heart... This Valentine's Day you shall witness love." Fans' hearts have already started overflowing with love after watching their favorite superstar daydreaming about his love, played by Pooja Hegde in the film.

Last year on his birthday, Prabhas had treated fans with the first romantic glimpse of the Radhe Shyam journey. He had welcomed fans to the romantic journey with actress Pooja Hegde by sharing a video on Instagram. The video showed a sneak peek into the film and the characters of Prerana and Vikramaditya. Prabhas wrote, "Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam"

Details about the film are strictly under wraps as of now, although it is said to be an epic love story set in Europe. Prabhas is cast opposite Pooja Hegde in the film that also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The project is multilingual, scheduled to release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages this year.

On the work front, Prabhas has an interesting line-up of films including a pan-India project with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will play Ram while Saif will don the hat of the villain Ravan in the film.