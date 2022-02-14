Radhe Shyam glimpse: Prabhas looks cute flirting with Pooja Hegde in the film | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/UV CREATIONS Prabhas upcoming film Radhe Shyam is set for March 11 release

Highlights A new clip of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam shows his various shades as Vikramaditya

Prabhas plays a palmist and Pooja Hegde will be his love interest in Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam has been delayed several times amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Much-awaited romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is set to be released on March 11. Earlier, the multilingual film was gearing up for a January 14 opening but was pushed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. As the release date draws nearer, the team is trying to hype up the film's release.

Keeping in sync with the film's theme of love, the makers of Radhe Shyam shared new movie posters on Valentine's Day. In the new glimpses, Prabhas' character Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde's character Prerana are seen in winter wear in the midst of snowfall. A small teaser clip was also released on the occasion on YouTube. It shows Prabhas' various shades in the film. He looks adorable in the new video from the movie.

Produced by Vamsi and Pramod for the UV Creations banner, the big-budget movie is all about war between love and destiny. It has been shot in various foreign locations. The story of Radhe Shyam revolves around Vikramaditya (Prabhas), the celebrated palmist with some unique abilities, and the love of his life, Dr Prerana (Pooja Hegde).

The chemistry and emotions between the lead characters are among the highlights of Radhe Shyam, with the others being the making, narration, visuals and music. Already, the film's trailer and songs have become a huge sensation. The film has musical score by Justin Prabhakar, while S S Thaman has composed the background music.

The cinematography of the film is helmed by Manoj Paramahamsa and lyrics and dialogues are penned by Madhan Karky. Radhe Shyam will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

(With IANS inputs)