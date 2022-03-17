Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 6: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film crashes pan-India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Radhe Shyam movie poster featuring Prabhas

The box office collections of Radhe Shyam in South India markets continue to drop

Radhe Shyam Hindi has been washed out by The Kashmir files 'tsunami' at the BO in North India

While there was a lot of anticipation riding on the latest Prabhas release Radhe Shyam, the movie seems to have failed to weave any magic. It was projected as a pan-India film, with a multi-language release. However, it has not done well in the South markets also, where it was expected to be a sure shot success. Seems like fans did not like the romantic makeover of Prabhas after Baahubali franchise and 2019 release Saaho.

As per a report in Box Office India, Radhe Shyam Hindi collections on Tuesday were mere Rs 1.15 crore. This took its five-day total to Rs 16.65 crore. The sign of worry is that the film's collections continue to drop by the day and there won't be any comeback for it. In the Hindi belts, Radhe Shyam has been washed out by The Kashmir Files tsunami but in the Southern states, which is Prabhas' stronghold, it is not doing well either and continues to witness a steep decline in collections.

As per BOI, the collections for Radhe Shyam in Andhra / Nizam circuit in five days has been Rs 70 crore and on Tuesday, the region fetched just Rs 1.75 crore for the business. It is expected that the movie business in his region will be Rs 75 crore and another Rs 10 crore may come in from the rest of South India. Adding the Hindi version's collections to this, the lifetime business of the movie may be somewhere in the range of Rs 105-107 crore.

Prabhas' upcoming project is the highly-anticipated Adipurush, which is another pan-India film. It is a modern-day retelling of Ramayana and co-stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh among others. The movie will be released on January 12 next year.

Prabhas is also set to feature in KGF fame director Prashanth Neel's Salaar. In the film, he plays an 'extremely violent character'. Apart from this, he is also working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame in Spirit. This film has not gone on the floors yet.