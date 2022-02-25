Friday, February 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • India to evacuate its citizens in Ukraine via neighbouring countries: Sources
  • All Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, lifted
  • Delhi schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1: DDMA
  • Russia closes its airspace to all British planes
  • NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Radhe Shyam actors Prabhas, Pooja Hegde to start nationwide promotions ahead of March 11 release

Radhe Shyam actors Prabhas, Pooja Hegde to start nationwide promotions ahead of March 11 release

With plans to kick-start promotions soon, the makers will have Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Radha Krishna Kumar and others hit the road to participate in nationwide tours. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bangalore are on top of the list.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 25, 2022 14:44 IST
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HEGDEPOOJA

Radhe Shyam is set for release on March 11

Highlights

  • Upcoming romantic film Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar
  • Prabhas plays a palmist who predicts the future and also knows the past
  • Radhe Shyam has been delayed several times during the pandemic

As the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is being readied for its worldwide release, the makers are prepping up a stage to promote the upcoming love saga. With plans to kick-start promotions soon, the makers will have Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Radha Krishna Kumar and others hit the road to participate in nationwide tours. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bangalore are on top of the list. The release date of 'Radhe Shyam' has been set for March 11 after several postponements.

The 'Radhe Shyam' team will interact with the media by holding press meets and also release promotional and BTS videos to keep up the existing hype around the movie. Touted to be a love saga, 'Radhe Shyam' has Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hege plays Prerana. Vikramaditya is a palmist who predicts the future and also knows the past.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come on board to lend his voice for 'Radhe Shyam' and Bollywood actress Bhagya Shree will portray Prabhas' mother in the movie.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the pan-India movie is being produced under the banner UV Creations and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The film is mounted on a lavish scale with eye-appealing visuals.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News