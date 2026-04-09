Raaka movie: From first look to cast, here's everything about Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone's film

New Delhi:

South superstar Allu Arjun is all set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone in the magnum opus Raaka, previously titled AA22xA6. The makers treated fans to the title reveal poster of the sci-fi action film on Allu Arjun's 44th birthday on April 8, 2026. Since its unveiling, the poster featuring Allu Arjun's first look has drawn attention from fans and celebrities alike.

Written and directed by Atlee, the film marks his second collaboration with Deepika Padukone and the first on-screen pairing of Deepika and Allu Arjun. From cast and first look poster to production details, here's everything you need to know about the film.

Raaka: First look of Allu Arjun

The makers on Wednesday unveiled the title poster of the film, previously titled AA22xA6. The poster features a wolf-like furry hand with sharp claws partly covering Allu Arjun’s face. His half-bald, rugged look adds to the intensity and hints at the film’s theme.

What is the meaning of film's title Raaka?

For those wondering about the unique title of Allu Arjun’s film Raaka, it is important to note that in Telugu, the word Raaka means "arrival" or "coming." It is derived from the verb raavadam, which means "to come." In the context of the film's title reveal, the word takes on a strong impact signaling the entrance of someone significant or powerful.

Also Read: Raaka: Allu Arjun, Atlee and Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 gets official title, makers reveal poster

Raaka: Cast, crew and expected release details

For the unversed, Atlee's upcoming film Raaka features Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, with music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. In terms of film's release timeline, it is expected that it will be released in 2027.

AA22xA6: First look video from Atlee's film

The makers released the first-look video from the film in June last year, offering a glimpse of Deepika Padukone joining the cast of Atlee's film. In the video, fans get a sneak peek of Atlee explaining the project’s details, while Deepika is seen performing stunts.

Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Allu Arjun's Raaka poster; Jawan director Atlee says…