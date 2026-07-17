R Madhavan's biographical drama GDN release pushed to August; set to clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC

New Delhi:

R Madhavan's much-awaited biographical drama GDN has been postponed. The makers on Friday (July 17) announced that the film, which is inspired by the life of renowned inventor and engineer GD Naidu, will now release in theatres worldwide on August 7, 2026, instead of its earlier July release date.

R Madhavan's biographical drama GDN gets a new release date

Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released on July 17, 2026. Sharing a new poster from the film, the makers wrote, "Story of a Man Driven by Passion… Fueled by Legacy. #GDN releases worldwide on August 7 (sic)." Take a look below:

In May 2026, the makers unveiled the first look poster of R Madhavan's film GDN. For the caption, they wrote, "Vision. Innovation. Legacy. #GDN — inspired by the extraordinary journey of G. D. Naidu Releasing worldwide on July 17,2026 (sic)."

Notably, R Madhavan's film GDN will clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in a lead role.

Also Read: After Dhurandhar, R Madhavan set to star in upcoming film GDN, based on inventor GD Naidu's life; poster out