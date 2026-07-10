National Award-winning Tamil cinematographer R Chezhiyan dies at 57

New Delhi:

National Award-winning Tamil cinematographer R Chezhiyan passed away at the age of 57, leaving the Indian film industry in mourning. He was known for his unique visual storytelling and work across acclaimed Tamil films. According to reports, R Chezhiyan breathed his last on Friday after a prolonged illness.

R Chezhiyan, National Award-winning Tamil cinematographer, passes away

Fans and social media users have expressed their grief over R Chezhiyan's demise, sharing heartfelt tributes on X (formerly Twitter). For the unversed, Chezhiyan was born in Sivagangai and initially pursued an engineering degree before following his passion for photography and building a successful career in cinematography.

During his career, R Chezhiyan worked on several acclaimed films, including Paradesi, Kondraal Paavam, Joker and Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, earning widespread recognition for his distinctive visual storytelling.

R Chezhiyan won a National Award for his directorial debut

Apart from cinematography, R Chezhiyan also ventured into direction. He made his directorial debut with To Let in 2017, which went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film.

The film 'To Let' stars Dharun Bala, Sheela Rajkumar, Ravi Subramaniyam and Aadhira Pandilakshmi in pivotal roles. The Tamil film follows the struggles of a family of three as they search for a new home to rent after their landlady gives them an ultimatum to vacate their house.

This is a developing story.

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