Pushpa impresses Mahesh Babu, 'humbled' Allu Arjun pens thank you note

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's praise for 'Pushpa: The Rise', starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika, has evoked a positive response from the leading man of the superhit film. "Allu Arjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational ... a stellar act. Director Sukumar proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest ... a class apart," Mahesh Babu's tweet reads.

He also congratulated musician Devi Sri Prasad. "This Is DSP, what can I say ... you're a rock star! Congrats to the entire team of @MythriOfficial. Proud of you guys!" Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Overwhelmed by the praise, Allu Arjun thanked Mahesh Babu for his review and wrote: "Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. So glad you liked the performance, everyone's work, and the world of 'Pushpa'. Heartwarming compliments. Humbled."

Interestingly, before 'Pushpa' went on floors, it was speculated that Mahesh Babu was the first considered for the lead role, but eventually, Allu Arjun was signed up.

Mahesh will be seen in the upcoming action comedy 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which is also being rolled out by Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind 'Pushpa'.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa: The Rise" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The Telugu action thriller opened theatrically on December 17 to a thundering response at the box office. The film was also released in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

The Hindi version of "Pushpa: The Rise" has so far clocked in more than Rs 65 crore at the box office, according to the makers.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, "Pushpa: The Rise" is written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut.

The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.

