Pushpa Box Office Collection: Hindi dub of Allu Arjun-Rashmika's film continues to soar high at ticket window

The covid pandemic and omicron scare doesn't seem to affect Pushpa. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans continue to shower love of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. As per a report in Box Office India, Pushpa (Hindi) continued to stay steady on its third Tuesday with collections close to 2.50 crore nett. Showing impressing results at the ticket window, the film has now gone ahead of its second week number in just 5 days of its third week. This takes the total collection of the film over 67 crore nett.

Almost three weeks into its release in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi -- 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to bring in the crowds to the theatres. While the film was expected to hit the Rs 100 cr milestone, low levels or the huge business in Maharashtra and Gujarat owing to COVID restrictions will probably not let the film achieve that. Also, since the makers have announced the release of Pushpa on OTT on January 7, it will affect the film's business.

Worldwide, according to film trade analysts, it has raked in more than Rs 300 crore.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

Known for the classy urban look that he cultivated over the years, Tollywood's stylish star, as Allu Arjun is known, surprised everyone by opting for a rustic role in his first foray outside the south Indian languages market.

Although 'Pushpa' is his first offering to Hindi audiences, Allu Arjun is a known face, thanks to dubbed versions of his movies which are very popular in north India. His choice of movie and role was not a gamble, Arjun emphasises.

"It's my first Hindi theatrical release. It's definitely far more beyond my expectations. When we released the movie, we didn't have much expectations. It is more like testing the waters. I'm so glad that we got it right in the first shot. It's been amazing that we got our first shot right," Allu Arjun told IANS.