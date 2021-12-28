Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film continues to rule domestically

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SSAAFANCLUB Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 11

No stopping for Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise! Actors Allu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been storming the box office ever since its release. The film has been enjoying a great run on the domestic market, as well as the international box office. The film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages. After a roaring first week response, the film is dominating the box office in its second week as well. According to Box Office India, "Pushpa (Hindi) showed a good jump on Sunday despite coming off a national holiday on Saturday as it collected 4.25 crore nett apprx. The film showed good growth at single screens on Sunday. This means the film had a 10 crore nett plus weekend and the drop from last weekend is less than 15%."

"Pushpa has now taken its Mumbai circuit total to around 15 crore nett and CP Berar is just phenomenal with around 4.75 crore nett. The total for the film after ten days is a very good 38 crore nett apprx and the film will cruise to a 50 crore nett plus total and could even finish up with 60 crore nett or a number close to that. The collections of Pushpa (Hindi) till date are as follows," the report added.

The film deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests of the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh. Although it attracted a few controversies with 'van scene' and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song 'oo antava', the film is still maintaining the pace. For the unversed, netizens have slammed 'O Antava' and have demanded to ban the song for its controversial lyrics and visuals. It is being said that the song portrays men as lustful which has landed it in trouble.

Buoyed with the success of 'Pushpa', the team has been celebrating, as they have been travelling to meet the fans from different cities of India. Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.