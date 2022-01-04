Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Pushpa Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer making it huge at ticket window

Highlights Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' had a pan India opening on December 17

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil

The film's sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is scheduled to begin production this year

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is enjoying a grand run at the box office. The film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages and has successfully lived up to its pan-Indian strategy. The film has received a massive positive response from Maharashtra and Gujarat circuits. According to boxofficeindia.com, "Pushpa (Hindi) maintains a huge steady run and this is a very strong hold post the holiday. Gujarat and Maharashtra are still maintaining excellent collections."

"The collections of Pushpa (Hindi) have gone ahead of 83 as Pushpa (Hindi) manages hold well after the holiday period and the collections of 83 go down heavily. Pushpa (Hindi) should get collections in the 2.50-2.75 crore nett range depending where mass markets lands up while 83 will be around 1.75 crore nett. Pushpa (hindi) was always going to go ahead of 83 but it has happened very fast and its a big lead of nearly 1 crore nett," the report added.

Allu Arjun's film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.

The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year. On December 31, the makers released a deleted scene from the film. The deleted scene released by the 'Pushpa' team has Allu Arjun's enthralling sequence.

Allu Arjun's mother in the film is seen getting humiliated by her money-lender for not being able to clear off the debt. He gets deeply offended by this act. As he returns the borrowed sum, he demands the person to inform everyone in the village about his loan clearance. He does this to avenge the humiliation caused by their money-lender. Allu Arjun is seen thrashing the person, taking him around the village.

Watch the trailer here: