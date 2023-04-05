'Where is Pushpa?': Makers of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film tease fans for answers | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHPA2 Pushpa 2 update

Pushpa 2: On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 has a special question to ask 'Where is Pushpa'? Allu Arjun's fronted Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the pan-Indian hit Pushpa: The Rise, is one of the most anticipated sequels. Amid the rising anticipation, A video clip has been released by the production house leaving the netizens buzzing with an abovementioned question. The cryptic video narrates that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati, and is now untraceable and at large.

The makers Mytri Movies, have promised the fans an answer to the question 'where Pushpa is', with a unique concept video “The Hunt for Pushpa" to be released on the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Birthday, sending excitement to unprecedented levels.

About Pushpa

Ever since Pushpa hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The actor created history at the box office with the success of his film. Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise, transcended every barrier and boundary, be it geographic or language, class or strata, connecting with audiences across the board. Pushpa became a symbol of the powerhouse Indian common man with dialogues that resonated from the gullies of small towns to the presentations in corporate board rooms from cricket stadiums to political rallies.

Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

