Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred with Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously, Appu fans celebrate on Twitter

Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with State’s highest civilian honour Karnataka Ratna in the Kannada Rajyotsava ceremony on November 1 later this year. The announcement was made by CM Basavaraj Bommai at Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Friday as the Independence Day flower show was inaugurated. The popular flower display made a comeback after being cancelled for two years due to the pandemic and at the venue, the floral sculptures and statues of late actors Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar were the centre of attraction.

CM announces Karnataka Ratna for Puneeth Rajkumar

At the Independence Day flower show, Bommai shared with those gathered that Rajkumar will be conferred with Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. “A small committee will be formed to make preparations for the award-presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar’s family will also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner,” he said. Members of Rajkumar’s family, including Shiva Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar were present during the inauguration of the flower show.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of Kannada thespian Late Dr Rajkumar, passed away on October 29, 2021. He was 46 years of age. Apart from his movie roles, he was popular among the people for his philanthropic activities.

Fans celebrate Karnataka Ratna Award for Puneeth Rajkumar

Twitter was abuzz with reactions when the news of Rajukmar's Karnataka Ratna Award was made official. Fans flooded Twitter with his movie scenes and images to mark the occasion.

Fans click selfies with Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar's statutes

At the Lalbagh Botanical Garden, fans gathered in huge numbers to watch the variety of flora on display. A wide variety of flowers were on display at the show. The statue of Puneeth Rajkumar with his parents became a major selfie spot while for others the statue depicting a scene from Rajkumar’s movie Mayura, was the favourite. The visitors also hummed along to various tunes from the two actors’ movies which were played during the show. Many fans also expressed their love and compassion towards the late actors by painting portraits of them, reported The Hindu.

