PS I Box Office Collection: Vikram-Aishwarya Rai starrer inching towards Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LYCA_PRODUCTIONS Ponniyin Selvan I is running in cinema halls now

PS I Box Office Collection: Mani Ratna's directorial Ponniyin Selvan I has huge anticipation riding on it ahead of release. When it finally opened in cinema halls on September 30, the movie attracted huge crowds, not just in the regional market but in North India and overseas as well. The movie has already crossed Rs 400 core mark at the worldwide box office, becoming an all-time blockbuster for a Tamil film. In its third week now, the movie continues to do decent numbers.

PS I an all-time hit in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, PS I has broken all records and emerged as the biggest hit of all time. It has left behind Kamal Haasan's Vikram to achieve this feat. Worldwide too, the movie has collected over Rs 415 crore and has already beaten the lifetime business of Vikram. This is no small feat. The movie has been appealing to audiences of all age groups, especially seniors as it is a literary adaptation.

Read: Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Another regional film creates wave in Northern region

After two weeks of its glorious run, the movie has minted over Rs 185 crore in Tamil Nadu.

PS I in Hindi, know the collections

PS I's box office collections in Hindi have been low but steady. The movie has done a business of Rs 19.47 crore in two weeks. In week 1, it minted Rs 14.25 crore while in the second week, its collections dropped to Rs 4.62 crore. It is expected that PS I will do Rs 25 crore business, give or take, during its run in the Hindi dubbed version.

Read: Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann's comedy film laps up audience on Day 2, headed for good 1st weekend

Mani Ratnam on PS I

Being a historical drama, Mani Ratnam's PS I has been receiving praise for getting the looks of the characters and the feel of the era right. In an interview that was released as part of a BTS video by the makers of the film on Saturday, Ratnam said the unit based their looks on the illustrations of Maniam.

"Kalki's 'Ponniyin Selvan' was the first big novel I've read in Tamil. How I got interested in it is that there is a lending library called Eswari Lending library on Lloyd's Road. That's where I picked up all five parts of the novel. Those editions with Maniam's illustrations. I read it all in one stretch. I was reading it with a smile. Be it the landscapes, the horses or the two Pazhuvettayarars with their big moustaches. These images never left my mind," the director said.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News