Project K latest update: Here's what Nag Ashwin revealed about Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's film

Project K is one of the most anticipated films to come. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the films stars popular names like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans are super excited about the project and they contantly probe the actors and team of Project K for updates. Recently, when a fan on Twitter requested for the same, Nag Ashwin, who is directing Prabhas in 'Project K' provided an exciting update on the film.

Nag Ashwin was reminded of Prabhas' film by one of the tweeps. He responded to one of Prabhas' fans on the microblogging site and revealed that the team of 'Project K' has just wrapped up a new schedule. Nag Ashwin replied to his tweet in Telugu, "I do recall. We just finished putting together a schedule that included Prabhas' intro shot. He appears to be very relaxed."

"We'll begin shooting again in June. Because our film will be released later, I believe there will be more time for frequent updates. But don't worry, we're putting a lot of effort into this project," Nag Ashwin said.

Prabhas' love interest in Project K is Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani play important roles. Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the movie, which is billed to be heavy on VFX. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Meanwhile, 'Baahubali' star Prabhas has resumed work after the failure of 'Radhe Shyam' and he has other big-budget films in the works, one of which is the action drama 'Salaar'. The actor is currently filming for the film directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame.

Apart from this, Prabhas will also star in a movie titled 'Spirit', which will be directed by 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 'Spirit' will hit the floors once Prabhas wraps up his current commitments- 'Project K' and 'Salaar'.