Priyamani's interfaith marriage with Mustafa Raj was called love jihad, says it 'took a toll' on her In a recent interview, Priyamani said that she continues to receive hate for her interfaith marriage. People have labelled her relationship as 'love jihad' which eventually took a toll on her. Read on to know more.

Priyamani married filmmaker Mustafa Raj in 2027, however, the couple continue to receive hate for their interfaith marriage even after seven years of marriage. In a recent interview, Priyamani revealed that they have been receiving hate since their engagement and that their marriage was termed as 'love jihad'.

In an interview with Filmfare, the 40-year-old actress said, "When I announced my engagement, I just wanted to share this happy moment with people whom I honestly believed genuinely cared for me. However, I don’t know for what rhyme or reason, unnecessary hate started pouring in, and the love jihad accusations followed. They even went to the extent of saying that, when we have kids tomorrow, they would join ISIS."

Speaking further, she said, "I understand that since I belong to the media and the film industry, you can say what you want. But why do you want to attack somebody who is not at all (a part of these things)? You don’t even know who that person is. It took a toll on me for 2-3 days because I kept getting a lot of messages. Even now, if I post something with him, nine out of ten comments will be about our religion or caste."

Priyamani says that she has learned to ignore the comments. She added, "I figured out that see there is no point in adding fuel to the fire. I don’t want to give importance to that person or let them have their one-minute fame. This is somebody who is sitting behind a computer or a phone, and all they do is post something in the hope that we would reply."

The actress was last in the Malayalam crime thriller Officer On Duty. She will be seen The Family Man season 3 along with Manoj Bajpayee.

