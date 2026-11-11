Priya Bhavani Shankar marries longtime partner Rajvel Raj, share warm hug at mandap in viral wedding video

Popular South actor Priya Bhavani Shankar has tied the knot with her longtime partner Rajvel Raj in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family members and close friends. A video from the celebrations surfaced on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into their special day.

Priya Bhavani Shankar gets married

The video captures Rajvel arriving at the wedding venue in a white kurta. Female members of the family accompany him, carrying bouquets. Priya, 36, makes her entry shortly after, dressed in a traditional red-and-gold saree. She walks towards the mandap as a group of men hold a floral canopy above her.

The couple share a warm hug when they meet at the mandap. They then take their seats for the wedding rituals. The video also shows them smiling and laughing during the ceremony as the priest conducts the rituals.

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj's wedding video surfaces

While Priya and Rajvel have not posted official pictures or videos from their wedding on social media, the clip has given fans a peek into the private celebrations.

The couple have been together for over a decade. They reportedly met during their college days and have occasionally shared pictures together on social media. In 2022, they also purchased a house together.

Priya had offered a glimpse of the pre-wedding celebrations a day before the ceremony. She shared a picture with Rajvel in which she was seen wearing a green saree and jasmine flowers in her hair. The wedding-themed music accompanying the Instagram Stories post had also sparked speculation about their wedding.

Fans have since been celebrating on social media, awaiting official wedding photos of the couple.

Priya Bhavani Shankar's career

Before entering the entertainment industry, Priya worked as a news anchor. She later made her television debut before moving to films with the 2017 Tamil movie Meyaadha Maan.

Over the years, she has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films. Her recent projects include Hot Spot 2 Much and Irumudi. She is also expected to feature in upcoming films such as Demonte Colony 3, Maragadha Naanayam 2 and Indian 3.

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