Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEREALPRITHVI Prithviraj flaunts toned physique, says he was at his 'weakest' and way below his ideal weight in April

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran says he was at his "weakest" and way below his ideal weight in April, and trained really hard to get back desired physique. He stressed that the human body has its limits but not the human mind. The star flaunted his hard work showing off a rippling torso in a shirtless picture on social media.

"One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here," Prithviraj wrote on Instagram.

"I guess my crew who've seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post "THAT" day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it's limits..the human mind doesn't! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone," he added.

Last week, the Malayalam star shared that he has set up a mini gym in his quarantine room.

"When you're so pumped about getting back into shape that you have a mini gym set up in your quarantine room even before you arrive," Prithviraj wrote on Instagram while sharing a photograph of gym equipment in his room.

The actor along with over 50-member cast and crew of the Malayalam film "Aaadujeevitham", was stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak. He recently returned to India on a special flight as part of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

(With IANS Inputs)

