Prince Review and Twitter Reaction: Netizens call Sivakarthikeyan's film a laughter therapy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PDKTMOVIES Sivakarthikeyan's Prince

Prince Review and Twitter Reaction: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's first Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, titled 'Prince' has hit the theaters. The comedy film has impressed netizens. They are loving the comic timing. Some have even deemed the film as laughter therapy. The film's plot is centered around the love story of an Indian guy and an English girl and the problems that arise because of it. The film is gaining much attention on social media with hashtags, 'Prince', 'Sivakarthikeyan' and 'Maria Ryaboshapka' have taken over the trends.

Talking about the film, a Twitter user wrote, "@Siva_Kartikeyan sir hattrick hit #PrinceReview #prince laughter therapy, movie is like an full package of love, comedy and very little emotion, @anudeepfilm follows a sundar c sir pattern."

"#Prince, laughed like anything throughout the movie. Thoroughly enjoyed the puns, quirky comedies and wordplay. Not just #Sivakarthikeyan and #Sathyaraj, every characters are written well comically. Will love to see similar kinda movies from the director #Anudeep," said another.

A third user said that not everyone would like 'senseless comedy' but it definitely worked well for him. "#Prince is not everyone's cup of tea, but trust me to go with an open mind and rofl throughout the movie.. Senseless comedy worked out very very veryyyyy wellll!!! @Siva_Kartikeyan."

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka are colleagues in a school. Although Sivakarthikeyan's father (played by Sathyaraj), who is a social reformer, gives his nod, there are other obstacles to the love story. Anudeep KV has opted for a different kind of rom-com and narrated it in his style. Sivakarthikeyan shines in the character with his comedy timing and Sathyaraj too provides comic relief.

Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa's visuals and music director S Thaman's music look promising. The production design looks high in standard. While Praveen KL is the editor, Arun Viswa is the co-producer of the film.

Suniel Narang, along with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suresh Babu, is producing the movie under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. Sonali Narang presents the movie.

Directed by Anudeep KV of 'Jathi Ratnalu' fame, the film hit screens worldwide on October 21 as the makers expect to cash in on the long weekend with Diwali on October 25.

Latest Entertainment News