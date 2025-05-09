Prince And Family X Review: Here's what netizens have to say about the Malayalam movie Dileep along with Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aswin Jose, Bindu Panicker, Meenakshi have played important roles in Malayalam film Prince And Family. Have a look at its X review here.

Dileep starrer Prince And Family has released in theatres today, on May 9, 2025. The Malayalam is about Prince Chakkalakkal, who is the oldest son of a family in a small town in Kerala's rural central Travancore. The man is thought to be the most eligible bachelor in his community and was raised in a mediocre Christian home, but he hasn't found the right person yet. Now that the film has been released on the silver screen, let's have a look at its X review.

What do netizens have to say about Prince And Family?

So far, Prince And Family has got good reviews on X. The family entertainer seems to have entertained the audience. 'A perfect emotional-family entertainer is here, guys #PrinceAndFamily was so good with its technical side and with the script's soul too… fresh content with good humour numbers and emotional connection. Director Binto Stephen has done a good job, undoubtedly. Go for it,' read a tweet. Another user wrote, 'Prince and Family is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy-drama, with a story that resonates today and a stellar debut by director Binto Stephen. The actress’s captivating performance and the Sanal Dev’s vibrant score elevate it into a fun family watch!'

Have a look at other X reviews here:

About the film

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aswin Jose, Bindu Panicker, Meenakshi, Siddique, Urvashi and Manju Pillai have played important roles in Prince and Family, which is led by Dileep. While the film is written by Sharis Mohammed, it is directed by Binto Stephen. Prince And Family is produced by Listin Stephen and Naveen P Thomas. It is also Dileep's comeback film. He was last seen in Thankamani, last year. He will next be seen in the film Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam.

