Prashanth Neel Birthday: Fans shower wishes on KGF:Chapter 1 director, demand Yash starrer Chapter 2 soon

Image Source : TWITTER/@AMAN0142 Prashanth Neel Birthday: Fans shower wishes on KGF:Chapter 1 director

Kannada director Prashanth Neel has turned a year older today. Known for his most popular film KGF: Chapter 1, the director has been ruling the trends as fans flood Twitter to wish him on his birthday. From sharing his photos with actor Yash to videos from the film, fans have been wishing the filmmaker in the most heartwarming ways. Along with wishing for his health and happiness, fans have broken the internet with the demand for bringing KGF: Chapter 2 to the big screen sooner. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 earned mass popularity when it released in 2018. It shattered all box office records and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel since then.

On Prashanth Neel's birthday, the movie buffs have demanded a sneak-peek into KGF: Chapter 2. The makers of the film had earlier revealed that the film will hit the screens on October 23. Clearly it is becoming difficult for the fans to wait till October to witness the magic recreated by Yash. This time, he will face Adheera played by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Wishing our Dear Director @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday..We're eagerly waiting for #KGFChapter2." Another wrote, "This is the only movie after Bahubali that people are eagerly waiting for , And especially the new character Adheera. #KGFChapter2" Check out more reactions here-

Here’s Wishing our blockbuster director @prashanth_neel

,the man with a great zest for cinema, a very Happy Birthday!

We look forward to seeing you explore beyond the horizons of Indian cinema in your style.

I Am Still Waiting For U r Up Coming Movie #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/G0bfKhkG9G — PurnachandraKumar Uppu (@kumaruppu1) June 4, 2020

This is the only movie after Bahubali that people are eagerly waiting for , And especially the new character Adheera. #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/O7gcq0cJ0U — DevPatel 🇮🇳 (@devpatel710) June 4, 2020

Can't wait for Movie and first look of ADHEERA.. SANJU BABA.#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/arLDySmhHZ — #anaskhan (@anaskha85995476) June 4, 2020

Eagerly waiting for kgf 2 here is the release date. MAY I COME IN? #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/0tKO5bfGGh — MANOJ (@MANOJ29786151) June 4, 2020

Prashanth Neel One of the Best directors of Kannada Industry.. Ugramm and KGF are one the Top directed movies which gave the audience goose Bumps.. Ugramm0 is a must watch.. Best after KGF #HBDPrashanthNeel @prashanth_neel #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/6Zs92z3oDB — R@£! K!N!❤拉吉·基尼 (@Rmk2809) June 4, 2020

Sharing the first poster of the much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2, the makers wrote, "Rebuilding An Empire!!!Here We Go #KGFChapter2FirstLook" There is no denying that it made the viewers to gaga actor Yash looked bold in the heroic avatar.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. Similar to Chapter 1, Chapter 2 will also release in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Trailer of KGF: Chapter 1:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage