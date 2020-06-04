Prashanth Neel Birthday: Fans shower wishes on KGF:Chapter 1 director, demand Yash starrer Chapter 2 soon

Thursday, June 04, 2020
     
Along with extending heartfelt wishes for director Prashanth Neel on his birthday, fans have broken the internet with the demand for bringing KGF: Chapter 2 to the big screen sooner. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 earned mass popularity when it released in 2018. It shattered all box office records and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel since then.

New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2020 11:09 IST
Prashanth Neel Birthday: Fans shower wishes on KGF:Chapter 1 director
Prashanth Neel Birthday: Fans shower wishes on KGF:Chapter 1 director

Kannada director Prashanth Neel has turned a year older today. Known for his most popular film KGF: Chapter 1, the director has been ruling the trends as fans flood Twitter to wish him on his birthday. From sharing his photos with actor Yash to videos from the film, fans have been wishing the filmmaker in the most heartwarming ways. Along with wishing for his health and happiness, fans have broken the internet with the demand for bringing KGF: Chapter 2 to the big screen sooner. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 earned mass popularity when it released in 2018. It shattered all box office records and fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel since then.

On Prashanth Neel's birthday, the movie buffs have demanded a sneak-peek into KGF: Chapter 2. The makers of the film had earlier revealed that the film will hit the screens on October 23. Clearly it is becoming difficult for the fans to wait till October to witness the magic recreated by Yash. This time, he will face Adheera played by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Wishing our Dear Director @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday..We're eagerly waiting for #KGFChapter2." Another wrote, "This is the only movie after Bahubali that people are eagerly waiting for , And especially the new character Adheera. #KGFChapter2" Check out more reactions here-

Sharing the first poster of the much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2, the makers wrote, "Rebuilding An Empire!!!Here We Go #KGFChapter2FirstLook" There is no denying that it made the viewers to gaga actor Yash looked bold in the heroic avatar.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. Similar to Chapter 1, Chapter 2 will also release in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Trailer of KGF: Chapter 1:

 

