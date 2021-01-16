Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JOINPRAKASHRAJ Prakash Raj joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer period drama Ponniyin Selvan

Superstar Prakash Raj has come on board to Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The actor has begun the shoot for the period drama and took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans. The actor, who became very popular in the north after his appearance in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, said that it has been a 25-year long journey with Mani Ratnam.

He tweeted, "On the sets of #Maniratnam s #PonniyinSelvan. A journey with the master which started 25 years back from #Iruvar continues. The joy of unlearning, finding new horizons. Bliss n blessed." Prakash Raj and Mani Ratnam first collaborated in the 1997 film Iruvar.

Prakash Raj has joined actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mohan Babu and others in the magnum opus. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel "Ponniyin Selvan" (The Son Of Ponni).

Reportedly, in the film, Aishwarya will be seen in a double role. Aishwarya, who has previously worked with Ratnam in films like Iruvar, Guru and Raavan, had said she doesn't have to think much before saying yes to the filmmaker. "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country."

"I've had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right in the beginning of my career and several times later. It's an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance," the actress added.

Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions, the film was supposed to release in October last year but COVID19 happened. The star cast of the film resumed the shoot last week and the makers are eyeing a release later this year.