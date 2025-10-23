Prabhas Turns 46: Makers unveil first-look poster from Fauzi; announce The Raja Saab release date Prabhas celebrated his 46th birthday with two major announcements - the unveiling of his upcoming film Fauzi, and the release date reveal of The Raja Saab. Here are the details.

New Delhi:

Prabhas turned 46 on October 23 and his fans can't keep calm. Since morning, social media is filled with conversations, photos and birthday wishes for the Baahubali star. Amid this, filmmakers, as a birthday gift for fans, shared not one but updates on two of his upcoming films.

After a long wait and amid speculations, the title of Prabhas and Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming film has been unveiled - Fauzi. The makers of The Raja Saab have also shared a fresh poster of the Telugu star, along with the film's release date.

Prabhas looks fierce in Farzi poster

Prabhas's next with Hanu Raghavapudi is titled Farzi. As seen in the striking new poster, the film promises to tell the bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Makers shared the powerful poster on social media with the caption: “ #PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI - The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas (sic).”

The Sanskrit verse in the caption translates to: "He is the Arjuna who conquers the impossible, the Karna who fights for the right side, and the Ekalavya who needs no teacher — a warrior born by destiny itself." Take a look:

The first-look poster presents Prabhas in a fierce and intense avatar, capturing him in the spirit of rebellion and heroism. Half of his face is covered by the imagery of a burning British flag, setting the tone for a story rooted in resistance and sacrifice. The tagline on the poster reads "A Battalion Who Fights Alone", collectively hinting at a narrative centred on a warrior's journey during the colonial era.

The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and features veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Prabhas's The Raja Saab release date out

Prabhas then treated fans with another surprise on his birthday. The release date of his upcoming film, The Raja Saab, has been officially announced with a striking new poster. The action-packed entertainer, starring the pan-India superstar, is now slated for release on January 9, 2026.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared the new poster and announced the new release date. “See you all in theatres on January 9th, 2026….#TheRajaSaab," read the caption. Fans reacted to the announcement, where one of them wrote, “Happiest birthday rebelgod . Long live king." Another penned, “Happy Birthday Darling."

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad, speaking to 123 Telugu, spoke about the film’s release strategy. The team plans to release the movie in January 2026, coinciding with Sankranti. Prasad explained that the decision to hold the film's release until the festive season was suggested by stakeholders for the film's business. However, Bollywood distributors are reportedly insisting on December 5, 2025, as the release date. The film is still in the making - with a few songs and minor patchwork still pending.

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The cast includes Prabhas in dual roles, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and Nayanthara in a special song. Several actresses, including Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela were considered for film, however, Malavika, Nidhhi, and Riddhi have been roped in as leads.

Also read: The Raja Saab: Prabhas' horror-comedy trailer is out now | Watch