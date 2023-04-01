Prabhas-starrer Salaar scripts history with highest overseas rights? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salaar poster featuring Prabhas

The handsome hunk of South industry Prabhas has been creating waves with his stellar performances and blockbuster movies. The actor is gearing up for his next high-octane actioner movie 'Salaar' with Prashanth Neel. Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following in the country. There is a huge excitement among his fans for his upcoming release. Amidst this, a recent report claims that overseas rights have been sold to a massive amount, which is on par with RRR.

As per the buzz, Salaar’s overseas rights have been sold at Rs 90-100 crore. If the buzz is anything to go by, with such a massive figure, the Prabhas-starrer has topped the list of Tollywood movies with the highest overseas rights deal. Reports suggest Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion topped the list earlier with Rs 70 crore. While SS Rajamouli’s RRR remains at the second spot with Rs 68 crore, again Prabhas’ Saaho is at the third spot with Rs 42 crore. Again, Radhe Shyam, also starring the Chatrapathi actor, is in 4th place with Rs 25 crore.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF Fame, the film is a highly anticipated action-thriller that features the Telugu superstar in the lead role. The film is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, and it also stars Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role. Over the years, the overseas market has become a significant revenue source for Indian movies. With Indian diasporas spread across countries like USA, UK, UAE, and Australia, several films are raking in massive amounts of money in foreign countries.

Ever since the news has been doing the rounds, fans are already celebrating the victory. Have a look!

