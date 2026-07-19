Prabhas reacts to Kalki 2898 AD's National Award win: 'A proud honour for the entire Kalki 2898 AD family'

New Delhi:

South superstar Prabhas has expressed his happiness after his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD won a National Award. Sharing his reaction on social media, the Baahubali actor called the achievement "a proud honour" for the entire Kalki 2898 AD family.

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, July 18, at 5:30 pm. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Here's what Prabhas had to say after the big win.

Prabhas reacts to Kalki 2898 AD's National Award win

Reacting to the National Award win, Prabhas took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared the official award announcement poster with his fans. The actor expressed his happiness and pride over the recognition, celebrating the achievement with the entire team behind the film. Sharing the post, he wrote, "A proud honour for the entire #Kalki2898AD family....(sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : PRABHAS' INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Prabhas' Instagram story

About Kalki 2898 AD

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD became one of the biggest Indian films of the year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film featured a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

Prabhas' work front

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab alongside Sanjay Dutt and Niddhi Agerwal. He has several projects in his pipeline, including Fauzi, Spirit, Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

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