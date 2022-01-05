Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Will Prabhas- Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam have OTT pay-per-view release?

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 05, 2022 19:02 IST
With the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-awaited love saga 'Radhe Shyam' announcing the postponement of the movie's theatrical release on Wednesday, industry insiders are suggesting that it's headed for an OTT release. Pay Per View (PPV) is another option that is also being considered.

As of now, there's no official word from the producers on their next course of action, although in their social media announcement, they did say, "We will see you in cinemas soon."

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' stars Prabhas, who plays Vikramaditya, a palmist, and Pooja Hegde, his love interest. Their love story and the role of destiny is the crux of the movie.

Also starring in the movie is Bollywood's senior actress Bhagya Shree, who will be seen in the role of Prabhas's mother. Bhagya Shree became briefly famous after she appeared opposite Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's debut film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', released in 1989.

Latest News