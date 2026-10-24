Prabhas' Fauzi teaser out, actor plays rebel soldier in pre-Independence era; film set for March 2027 release

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi have unveiled the actor's first look and released a new teaser on the occasion of his 47th birthday, October 23. The film has also received a confirmed theatrical release date, with the makers announcing March 19, 2027, as its release date.

The two-minute-and-31-second teaser offers a glimpse of Prabhas in a fierce and powerful avatar. Set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era, Fauzi is believed to follow a soldier who is ready to go to any lengths to protect his motherland.

Prabhas' Fauzi teaser is out now

The teaser features blazing guns and high-octane action sequences, introducing Prabhas’ character as "India’s biggest rebel soldier", wanted since 1932. His role appears to centre on a fight against British rule. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "Presenting the declassified File No.25 - #Fauzi In cinemas March 19th 2027." Watch the teaser below:

When is Fauzi releasing?

The Telugu period drama Fauzi is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027. The film was initially slated to arrive on December 3, 2026, but its release was postponed.

At the pre-release event of Nani's The Paradise, producer Ravi Shankar confirmed the delay, adding that the additional time would be used to complete the ambitious, large-scale project.

Fauzi: Cast and crew

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi stars Prabhas and Imanvi, along with veteran actor Anupam Kher and others. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated Spirit, which is scheduled to release on October 29, 2027. He will also reprise his role in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar 2.

On Prabhas' 47th birthday, the makers of his upcoming films treated fans to major updates. The Fauzi team unveiled a new poster and teaser and announced the release date, while the Kalki 2898 AD makers shared a behind-the-scenes video. Meanwhile, the Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam team dropped a picture of Prabhas reuniting with director Prashanth Neel.

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Prabhas birthday: Fauzi, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar 2 makers surprise fans with updates