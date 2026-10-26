Prabhas' Fauzi teaser faces backlash as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew demands its removal

Prabhas' upcoming period action film Fauzi has landed in controversy after Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, called on the makers to remove its teaser. He has objected to the way the historical figure is used to introduce and praise Prabhas’ character, arguing that the portrayal risks distorting history.

Chandra Kumar Bose, a socio-political activist and former BJP vice-president in West Bengal, responded to a post by Suparno Satpathy, who had shared the teaser on X. Bose urged director Hanu Raghavapudi and production banner Mythri Movie Makers to take down the video, release a new one and ensure that historical events are not misrepresented.

'Mixing fiction with history is a crime,' Bose wrote, adding that he hoped Prabhas would also read his appeal.

Why has Fauzi's teaser sparked controversy?

The makers released the video, titled File No 25, on October 23 to mark Prabhas’ 47th birthday. Set against the backdrop of the freedom struggle during World War II, the teaser opens in Berlin in 1942, where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose meets German dictator Adolf Hitler.

During their conversation, Bose describes an Indian superspy who has troubled the British and helped Japan gain control of Singapore. He also speaks about a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, which is presented as a formidable tool against British intelligence.

The scene establishes Prabhas' character as a fictional spy, soldier and strategist operating under Bose. The teaser later introduces the actor in an action sequence, firing a large gun.

The use of two real historical figures, Bose and Hitler, to build up the fictional protagonist has drawn criticism online. Some viewers have questioned why a freedom fighter’s legacy is being used to elevate a film character, while supporters have argued that Fauzi is a work of fiction.

What Chandra Kumar Bose said about the teaser

Bose shared his objection in response to Satpathy’s post, in which the latter praised the teaser but cautioned against mixing fiction with history. Satpathy argued that films can influence generations and that showing Netaji endorsing a fictional character could give audiences a distorted understanding of historical events.

He urged the director to recognise the sensitivity surrounding the freedom fighter’s portrayal. The criticism has centred on the way the teaser presents Bose speaking about Prabhas’ character to Hitler, rather than simply using the historical setting as a backdrop for a fictional story.

What is Fauzi about?

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, known for Sita Ramam, Fauzi is a period action drama set during the 1930s and 1940s. Prabhas plays an Indian soldier and spy fighting British colonial rule.

The film also stars Imanvi and Anupam Kher. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19, 2027.

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