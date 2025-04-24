Prabhas' Fauji co-star is Pakistani army officer's daughter? Actress shares long note | Read Post After the Pahalgam attack, claims are being made on social media that the daughter of a Pakistani army officer is in the lead role in Prabhas' upcoming film 'Fauji'. Now the actress has given clarification.

Prabhas is currently busy making his upcoming film 'Fauji'. Dancer-turned-actor Imanvi will be seen making her acting debut with this film. But before that, the actress had to face trolling. After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, many claims were made about her, to which she reacted and rejected those claims outright. The actress has also told people her real identity on social media, calling all the claims baseless. It was being said in the claims that she is the daughter of a Pakistani military officer. The actress has written a long Instagram post clarifying the matter.

The actress had to face trolling

Imanvi slammed trolls for spreading lies and hatred online. This happened when netizens threatened to boycott 'Fauji' after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Imanvi condemned the attack in Pahalgam on her Instagram handle and also denied any connection or family ties with Pakistan. Describing herself as a proud 'Indian American', she said that she was born in the US and has spent most of her early life there before deciding to be a part of Indian cinema.

The actress wrote in her long post, 'First of all, I want to express my heartfelt condolences for the tragic incident that took place in Pahalgam. My condolences are with all those who have lost their lives and their loved ones. The loss of any innocent life is sad and weighs heavily on my heart. I strongly condemn violent acts. As someone whose mission has always been to spread light and love through art, I hope that soon there will be a day when we all come together.'

Imanvi further wrote in this episode, 'I also want to address the rumours and lies that have been falsely spread about my identity and my family through fake news sources and online media to create division and spread hatred. First of all, no one in my family has ever been or is currently associated with the Pakistani Army. This lie has been fabricated by online trolls with the sole purpose of spreading hatred. The most disappointing thing is that legitimate news outlets, journalists and people on social media have failed to check their source and instead have only repeated these reprehensible statements.'

The actress revealed her identity

The 'Fauji' actress revealed her identity and wrote, 'I am a proud Indian American who speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati and English. I was born in Los Angeles, California, when my parents legally immigrated to the United States as youngsters. They became US citizens soon after. After completing my university education in the USA, I pursued a career in the arts as an actor, choreographer and dancer. After working so much in this field, I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work in the Indian film industry. This very film industry has greatly influenced my life, and I hope to add to the incredible legacy of the pioneers who came before me. As someone whose Indian identity and culture are deeply embedded in my blood, I want to use this medium as a medium of unity, not division.'

The actress expressed her wish

In the end, Prabhas' co-star wrote, 'While we are mourning the tragic, let us continue to spread love and uplift each other. Throughout history, art has been a medium that creates awareness, empathy and connection between cultures, people and experiences. I will work hard to ensure that this legacy lives on through my work and elevates the experiences of my Indian heritage. Lots of love, Imaanvi.'

