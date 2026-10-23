Prabhas birthday: Fauzi, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar 2 makers surprise fans with updates

Prabhas is celebrating his 47th birthday on October 23, and the occasion has brought a series of surprises for his fans from the makers of his upcoming films. From a new poster of Fauzi to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD 2 and an update on Salaar 2, the actor’s birthday has turned into a special occasion for fans eagerly awaiting his next releases.

Prabhas has built a massive fan following across India, particularly after the success of Baahubali. With several films lined up, including Fauzi, Spirit and the sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, the actor has plenty to look forward to in the coming years.

Fauzi makers unveil a new poster

On October 23, the makers of Fauzi treated fans to a new poster featuring a golden coin amid flames. The coin carries the image of a soldier, played by Prabhas. The poster features the phrases "A Battalion Who Fights Alone" and "Most Wanted Since 1939", along with the file number 025, whose significance remains under wraps.

Sharing the poster, the makers said that the question linked to File No. 025, "Who is he?", would be answered through a video released later in the day. They also wished Prabhas on his birthday.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel gets a behind-the-scenes glimpse

The team behind Kalki 2898 AD also marked Prabhas’s birthday by sharing a 32-second behind-the-scenes video from the sequel. The makers wished the actor, describing him as a superhero of Indian cinema, a favourite across generations and the Rebel Star.

The video shows the crew preparing a blue-screen set. The words “Bhairava is back” appear on screen before Prabhas walks onto the set. When director Nag Ashwin calls “Action”, the actor gets on his vehicle, Bujji, offering fans a glimpse of the work underway on the sequel.

Salaar 2 makers reunite Prabhas and Prashanth Neel

Prabhas's birthday celebrations also brought an update on Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, the much-anticipated sequel to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which released in 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first film starred Prabhas and became a major box-office success, with its story set in the dystopian city-state of Khansaar. Its scale and reception raised expectations for the sequel, which has remained one of the most anticipated upcoming Indian films.

Ahead of Prabhas’s birthday, Neel met the actor on the eve of his special day to congratulate him and discuss the road ahead. Marking the occasion, the makers shared a social media post celebrating the reunion of the actor and director. "A special day and a special reunion Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2," the post read.

Spirit gets a new release date

Earlier, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled a new poster of Spirit, starring Prabhas, and announced a revised release date. The poster shows the actor wearing a cap and sunglasses.

According to the announcement, Spirit is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 29, 2027, during the Diwali period. The film is also expected to release around the same time as Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana Part 2. Spirit was previously scheduled for March 5, 2027.

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