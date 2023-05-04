Ponniyin Selvan star Chiyaan Vikram suffers injury on the sets of Thangalaan | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chiyaan Vikram's fan page upload

South superstar, Chiyaan Vikram met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming period drama Thangalaan. The actor has impressed the audience with his ultimate performance in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. Vikram is on cloud nine as he is being lauded for his work. The actor has been shooting for Thangalaan for the past few months. However, his publicist has issued a statement informing his fans about his injury and that Vikram will be taking some time off from the shoot.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vikram's publicist wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS 2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest."

After gaining praise from mass, Vikram is yet again ready to entertain his fans with another period drama. Thangalaan is based on true events, revolving around the lives of mine workers in Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. The movie features Chiyaan Vikram as the leader of a Tamil Nadu tribal group, is directed and scripted by director Pa Ranjith, himself. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan appear as the female leads in the film, which features senior actor Pasupathy in a pivotal role.

The film also features Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, Preeti Karan and Muthukumar in supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar composes music for the film. Kishor Kumar is the director of photography. Selva handles the editing. Thangalaan is bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith's home banner Neelam Productions and Studio Green.

