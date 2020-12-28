Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANNANAKANNEFC Ponnambili fame Rahul Ravi ties the knot with ladylove Lakshmi

Rahul Ravi who rose to fame with his character in the Malayalam series Ponnambili tied the knot with his ladylove Lakshmi S Nair on Sunday in an intimate affair with close friends and family. Many pictures from the wedding ceremonies have surfaced on the internet. Right from his haldi function to the day when they took the wedding vows, Rahul's fan pages are flooded with pictures and videos from his wedding. Rahul Ravi and his wife Lakshmi both opted for traditional Indian outfits for their wedding.

Rahul Ravi was seen in a traditional mundu and shirt while Lakshmi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Kasavu saree with a gajra clad bun. The actor also shared some love-struck pictures from the pre-wedding shoot of the couple.

For the Haldi ceremony, the couple was seen twinning in orange outfits. Lakshmi opted for a long skirt with a crop top and completed the look with floral accessories. Rahul, like the wedding day, was spotted wearing a traditional mundu for the festivity.

The news of the couple getting married came as a surprise to the actor's fans. They were left smitten by the heartfelt note shared by the actor.

"It was just another normal day when I met her first, Then I felt it better...Each day after that was better and special for me. Then onwards it was not my day but my life was getting better..with her beautiful smile and talks..then I realized that the girl who is in my life is not just a girl..” she is my life”... thank you @lakshmi.s.nair._ for brightening up my life and being my life...Love u loads...waiting for our big day," he wrote.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Adukkalayil Paniyund and Chethilo Cheyyesi Cheppu Bava.