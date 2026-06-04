Peddi X review: Is Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama worth the wait? Let's find out

New Delhi:

Peddi, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, hit theaters today. Prior to its official release, special screenings were held in various locations. Fans celebrated the occasion with great enthusiasm. Having now watched the film, many users have taken to social media to comment on its storyline and the performances of its cast members.

Let's take a look at what X users have to say about the film.

Ram Charan impresses X users

Commenting on Ram Charan's performance in Peddi, one user wrote, 'King Ram Charan, you did it! This is one of the finest performances in cinema.' The user was so impressed by the film that they even urged others to go and watch it. Another user praised the story of Peddi, writing, 'It is a film that, while structured like a typical Telugu movie, tells a story that is truly off the beaten path. Everything about this film is absolutely excellent.'

Janhvi Kapoor disappoints

Several users have also expressed their disappointment over the romantic sub-plot. While Janhvi Kapoor is being trolled for adding nothing to the story of the film, the makers are also being questioned for deliberately inserting a romantic angle though the film was doing good without it.

See some reactions here:

Peddi cast

Ram Charan plays the lead role in Peddi, which was released on June 4. He portrays a villager who serves as both a sports star and a community leader. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyanshu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Peddi review

India TV review of Peddi reads, 'Despite minor flaws, Peddi cannot be dismissed because of its honest intent and strong social message. It is a film that repeatedly asks the viewer to relax the mind and listen to the heart, and when you do, it does not disappoint. In commercial cinema, serious issues are often sidelined, but this film keeps them at its centre. Peddi is not a perfect film. It has logical inconsistencies, but despite that, it remains an honest and big-hearted film. This is arguably one of Ram Charan's best performances. If you are a fan and want a story that entertains while also emotionally moving you, Peddi will be a rewarding experience.'

Also Read: Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film hits the heart, emotions outshine logic