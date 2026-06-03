Peddi releases on June 4: Pawan Kalyan, Samantha, others extend best wishes to Ram Charan

New Delhi:

The excitement around Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi is palpable, with several prominent names from the film industry showering the project with praise and best wishes. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, releases on June 4 after multiple delays.

Pawan Kalyan, Samantha, and others cheer for Ram Charan's Peddi

Among the first to cheer for the film was actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who shared a heartfelt note through the official X handle of Pawan Kalyan Creative Works. He is also Ram Charan's uncle. Applauding the glimpse, he said it captured the spirit of resilience and determination. "The glimpse of peddi reflects the spirit of perseverance, courage, and the determination to rise against all odds. Delighted to see Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan, @BuchiBabuSana, @arrahman, @venkataskilaru, @vriddhicinemas, @SukumarWritings, @MythriOfficial, and the entire team come together for what promises to be a remarkable cinematic journey. Sharing my thoughts on peddi, the talent behind it, and the need to nurture an atmosphere where cinema can grow with confidence, dignity, and mutual respect. Jai Bajrangbali! – @PawanKalyan."

In a longer message, Pawan Kalyan also wished success to the film and its team. Referring to Napoleon Hill's quote, "Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting," he described Peddi as a story rooted in perseverance, courage and the spirit of a warrior. He also had special words for Ram Charan, saying he had watched the actor grow "from an infant into a phenomenal, globally recognized Superstar." According to Pawan Kalyan, it is not just Ram Charan's stardom but also his humility, discipline and devotion that make him stand out.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya also extended his support to the project on X. Wishing the team success, he wrote, "Peddi saaaaruuuuu… @AlwaysRamCharan … may the Almighty bless u and the entire team with appreciation raining down for all the hard work and transformation you have put in. Wishing the whole team of peddi the very best…. Can’t wait to watch your GAME unfold on the big screens."

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the growing list of well-wishers by sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories. Calling herself genuinely excited about the film, Samantha said it had been a long time since she had felt this way about a project. She described it as "Peddi time" and praised Ram Charan for the dedication he has put into the film. Expressing confidence in his performance, Samantha wished the entire cast and crew success and added that she was already getting "blockbuster vibes" from the much-awaited entertainer.

How much has Peddi earned in advance sales?

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has crossed the Rs 35-crore mark in worldwide advance bookings. The numbers are yet to grow as more sales are recorded through Day 1.

Also read: Video: Janhvi Kapoor startled as fan rushes towards Ram Charan at Peddi event