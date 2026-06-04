Peddi: Ram Charan's wife Upasana whistles, cheers for him during film's screening | Watch

New Delhi:

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, arrived for a special screening of Peddi, and she seemed totally enamoured by her husband's film. For the unversed, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, was released on June 4 after multiple delays.

Upasana cheers for Ram Charan during Peddi screening

Upasana Konidela was seen whistling and cheering for her husband as he appeared on the screen during an akhada sequence. A video going viral shows her excited as Ram arrived on the big screen. Others in the audience were seen hooting for the actor. However, Upasana's video from inside the movie hall is going viral. Take a look:

Later, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a video from Peddi, and wrote, "Killed it", tagging Ram Charan.

Peddi review

India TV rated Peddi with 3.5 out of 5 stars. A part of our review read: "Despite minor flaws, ‘Peddi’ cannot be dismissed because of its honest intent and strong social message. It is a film that repeatedly asks the viewer to relax the mind and listen to the heart, and when you do, it does not disappoint. In commercial cinema, serious issues are often sidelined, but this film keeps them at its centre. ‘Peddi’ is not a perfect film. It has logical inconsistencies, but despite that, it remains an honest and big-hearted film. This is arguably one of Ram Charan's best performances. If you are a fan and want a story that entertains while also emotionally moving you, 'Peddi' will be a rewarding experience."

When Ram Charan spoke in fluent Telugu at Peddi event

Earlier during the gathering, Janhvi Kapoor addressed the audience and spoke about her excitement for Peddi and the overwhelming response she has received from fans. The actress has been making headlines for speaking fluent Telugu.

“I am very elated to see all the love from you. I am sure you will come out of the theatres with the same love that you have been showering on me. Your admiration is the fuel that drives us to work harder. Peddi is about a man’s fight for identity and discovering the purpose of life. For me, entertaining people is my biggest life purpose. I am proud to have shared screen space with Ram sir. He is an excellent human being and a great actor. Jai Charan. Buchi Babu Sana is the most passionate director I have seen. Rahman sir is a legend. Satish garu made this journey beautiful. Peddi offers a grand theatrical experience, and you will all love it. This time, you will adore me a little more," she said.

Also read: Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film hits the heart, emotions outshine logic