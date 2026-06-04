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  4. Peddi LIVE Updates: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film hits theatres today
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Peddi LIVE Updates: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film hits theatres today

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi released on June 4, 2026. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman, saw strong buzz at the box office with impressive advance bookings. Follow the live blog for the latest updates.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi hit theatres on June 4, 2026.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu action thriller Peddi hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. 

It is produced under Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, whereas music maestro AR Rahman has composed the film’s music.

Peddi is expected to witness a strong opening at the box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 20.66 crore in advance bookings, according to data updated at 6:06 am on June 4, 2026, on the trade website.

As the film hits theatres on Thursday, follow this live blog for the latest updates on Peddi's release, including audience reactions and more.

 

Live updates :Peddi movie release live updates

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  • 9:10 AM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Peddi movie release day LIVE: Who are the actors in the film apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor?

    Besides Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. 

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Peddi release day LIVE: Early social media reactions pour in for Ram Charan's film

    Those who watched Peddi on its opening day have been sharing their reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). One user praised Buchi Babu Sana, A.R. Rahman, Ram Charan, and the technical team for their work.

    The post read, "Peddi first half - Full Commercial Mode Second half - Artistic Mode Ilanti Movie Dream For Any Star Hero. #Peddi . Buchi execution Next Level AR REHAMAN Bgm Next Level Ram Charan GOAT acting Rathnavelu’ s DOP Top notch till the date #Peddireview @PeddiMovieOffl @BuchiBabuSana."

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Peddi release day LIVE updates: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela at film screening

    Ram Charan’s wife Upasana joined fans at the Peddi screening held at a Hyderabad theatre. She also celebrated the release by showering confetti during the event. Videos from the screening have surfaced online.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Peddi release day LIVE: Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer to screen with Peddi

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer will be attached to theatrical prints of Ram Charan's Peddi, giving audiences an early look at the upcoming film. 

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Peddi movie release day LIVE: What is the plot?

    For the unversed, Peddi is set in a village in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, and follows a lively young man who stands up for his community when their pride is challenged by a powerful rival. He brings the villagers together through sports, turning their unity and fighting spirit into their biggest strength.

     

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Peddi movie LIVE Updates: Celebs extend best wishes to Ram Charan

    Celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, and others have cheered for Ram Charan's Peddi. Taking to their respective social media handles, they wished Ram Charan and the entire team of Peddi and expressed their excitement.

     

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Peddi release day Live Updates: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film opens with strong buzz

    Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film hit theatres on Thursday, June 4, 2026, amid strong buzz. Its advance box office numbers suggest a strong opening at the box office.

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Peddi Ram Charan Janhvi Kapoor Movie Release Telugu
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