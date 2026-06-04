Peddi LIVE Updates: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film hits theatres today

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu action thriller Peddi hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Apart from the lead actors, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

It is produced under Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, whereas music maestro AR Rahman has composed the film’s music.

Peddi is expected to witness a strong opening at the box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 20.66 crore in advance bookings, according to data updated at 6:06 am on June 4, 2026, on the trade website.

As the film hits theatres on Thursday, follow this live blog for the latest updates on Peddi's release, including audience reactions and more.