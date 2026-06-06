Peddi director Buchi Babu reacts to criticism over Janhvi Kapoor scenes: 'It was never our intention'

New Delhi:

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana has responded to the criticism surrounding certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the Ram Charan's recently released film Peddi. Addressing the backlash, the filmmaker clarified that the intention was never to objectify or disrespect any female character.

He further assured that the team has decided to make changes to the concerned portions following the feedback.

Peddi director reacts to criticism over Janhvi Kapoor scenes

On Saturday, Buchi Babu Sana wrote on X, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

He further added, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise."

The director also assured that they have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. He wrote,"After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."

Concluding his post Buchi Babu wrote, "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."

Also Read: Peddi X review: Is Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama worth the wait? Let's find out

About Peddi movie and its box office collection

The Telugu sports drama Peddi features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Shivarajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It tells the story of a young man who brings his community together through sports to stand up for their pride against a powerful rival.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs 51 crore across 12,412 shows. However, it earned Rs 26.90 crore on Day 2, taking its total collection to Rs 96.40 crore.

Also Read: Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film hits the heart, emotions outshine logic