Peddi Day 2 Collection Worldwide: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film crosses Rs 150 crore in two days

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, June 4, 2026. With Ram Charan enjoying a massive fan following not only in India but across the globe, the film opened to strong audience interest.

The sports drama has received positive reactions from fans, with many praising Ram Charan's performance. However, this has also reflected in its box office numbers, as Peddi crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide within just two days of its release.

How much did Peddi earn worldwide on Day 2?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has grossed Rs 150.49 crore worldwide. The film earned Rs 8 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 36 crore.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi earned Rs 18.50 crore net from paid previews on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, and went on to collect Rs 51 crore on its opening day, Thursday, June 4. This took the film's total collection to Rs 69.50 crore. However, the film witnessed a nearly 50% drop on its second day, collecting Rs 26.90 crore across 10,113 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 96.40 crore.

Peddi director issues apology over Janhvi Kapoor's scenes

It is worth noting that the film also faced online backlash over certain scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Reacting to it, writer-director Buchi Babu Sana took to X on Saturday and apologised to fans. He clarified that it was never the team's intention to objectify or disrespect any female character.

The filmmaker also revealed that they have decided to make changes to the concerned portions of the film following the feedback. Take a look below:

Peddi movie review

India TV gave Peddi a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "Despite minor flaws, ‘Peddi’ cannot be dismissed because of its honest intent and strong social message. It is a film that repeatedly asks the viewer to relax the mind and listen to the heart, and when you do, it does not disappoint. In commercial cinema, serious issues are often sidelined, but this film keeps them at its centre. ‘Peddi’ is not a perfect film. It has logical inconsistencies, but despite that, it remains an honest and big-hearted film. This is arguably one of Ram Charan's best performances. If you are a fan and want a story that entertains while also emotionally moving you, 'Peddi' will be a rewarding experience."

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