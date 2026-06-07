Peddi collection day 4: A look at Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunday box office performance

New Delhi:

Director Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi was released in theatres on June 4. While the has been engrossed in controversies, the movie is still making good collection at the box office. Today marks the completion of four days since its release.

Here is a look at the film's collection on its first Sunday.

Peddi collection so far

Peddi earned Rs 8.50 crore from paid preview shows.

Peddi opened at the box office with Rs 51 crore on day one.

On day two (Friday), Ram Charan's sports drama grossed Rs 26.90 crore.

On day three (Saturday), the film starring Janhvi Kapoor collected Rs 28.85 crore.

Now, the collection figures for day four have also been revealed.

Peddi's day 4 collection

The romantic sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, collected Rs 29.82 crore on its fourth day (Sunday), a figure expected to rise further. Director Buchi Babu Sana's film has amassed a total of Rs 155.07 crore at the box office so far.

The story of Peddi

The story of Peddi revolves around a village laborer named Peddi (Ram Charan). He battles against upper-caste individuals to gain recognition for himself and his village. Peddi is an exceptional cricketer and earns money through the sport. However, in his quest for recognition, he gives up cricket to become a wrestler, aiming to win a gold medal and earn the acclaim he seeks.

Box office competition for Peddi

Apart from the South Indian film Peddi, two Bollywood movies are currently playing in theatres: Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bobby Deol's Bandar. The box office collections of both films are significantly lower than Ram Charan's movie.

As compared to Ram Charan’s earlier film Game Changer, Peddi marks the debut of Ram Charan who is already famous for another international hit movie, RRR, which is considered to be the biggest movie of his career till date. Similarly, in comparison to Janhvi Kapoor's earlier movies, like Devara: Part 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Peddi has become the most anticipated movie of this year.

Also Read: Bandar box office collection: Did Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's film benefit from weekend?