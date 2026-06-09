Peddi Box Office Day 5: How much did Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's film earn on its first Monday?

New Delhi:

Ram Charan's sports drama, Peddi, hit theatres on June 4 and has managed to keep the cash registers ringing despite being caught in several controversies. Led by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has completed five days at the box office and continues to draw audiences across the country.

Peddi box office collection so far

The film had a strong start with paid preview shows earning Rs 8.50 crore, followed by an opening day collection of Rs 51 crore. On Friday, Ram Charan's sports drama added Rs 26.90 crore, while Saturday saw another Rs 28.85 crore coming in.

On its first Sunday, Peddi maintained a solid run and collected a net Rs 31.90 crore across 9,068 shows. With this, the film's total India gross collection reached Rs 187.02 crore, while the India net collection climbed to Rs 157.15 crore. The weekend numbers helped the film post another impressive day at the ticket window.

Peddi Day 5 collection takes India gross past Rs 200 crore

On Day 5, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi collected a net Rs 12.05 crore across 7,905 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. This took the film's total India gross collection to Rs 201.92 crore, while the India net collection now stands at Rs 169.70 crore.

In the overseas market, Peddi earned Rs 1.00 crore on Day 5, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 47.00 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 248.92 crore. The Day 5 collection of Rs 12.05 crore marked a 62.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of Rs 32.15 crore.

All you need to know about Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead along with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. The film has been produced by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla, who have contributed to its grand visual presentation. Peddi had its global premiere on June 3, 2026, before arriving in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares her take on objectification as Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy sparks debate