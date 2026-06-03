Peddi advance box office report: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film grosses over Rs 6 crore in India

New Delhi:

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Peddi is set to hit theatres on June 4, 2026, and fans have been excited for the film’s release, which is also visible in the film's advance booking collections.

Notably, the advance box office window opened on Tuesday, and it is expected to have opened to a strong start at the Indian box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's advance bookings have already earned over Rs 9 crore.

The early response suggests solid audience interest ahead of its release, with fans turning out in good numbers across major centres.

Peddi advance box office report

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has collected Rs 6.28 crore in India from advance bookings, and Rs 10.75 crore including block seats, as of 10.23 am on June 3, 2026. Over 2 lakh tickets have been sold across the country, with the highest sales recorded for the Telugu version.

Notably, these figures are expected to change, as the advance booking window for Peddi is still open on the ticket booking platforms like BookMyShow and others.

About Peddi movie

The Telugu action thriller Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from the lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Whereas, the music for the film is created by AR Rahman.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Video: Janhvi Kapoor startled as fan rushes towards Ram Charan at Peddi event