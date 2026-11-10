Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna announce separation after 13 years of marriage, say they 'will remain good friends'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, have announced their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement issued late Monday night, saying the decision was mutual and that they would continue to share a friendly relationship.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela announce separation

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister's office, the decision was taken with mutual understanding and respect.

"After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested that people respect their privacy during this personal transition and expressed gratitude to everyone who has stood by them. "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," the statement concluded.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna's marriage

Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He was previously married to Nandini and actor-model Renu Desai. Pawan married Nandini in 1997, but soon their marriage ended.

He later tied the knot with Renu Desai in 2009, and they parted ways in 2012. The former couple shares two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya.

Pawan Kalyan married Russian national Anna Konidela, formerly known as Anna Lezhneva, in September 2013. The couple has two children together, a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Anna also shared screen space with Pawan Kalyan in the 2011 film Teen Maar. The two reportedly grew close while working together, following the actor's separation from his earlier wife, actress Renu Desai.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the Telugu action-crime film They Call Him OG, also known as Call Me OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the film hit theatres on September 25, 2025.

(With ANI inputs)

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