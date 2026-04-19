Pawan Kalyan undergoes surgery; PM Modi, celebs wish him speedy recovery

New Delhi:

Actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan has undergone surgery on Saturday evening and has been advised complete rest for the next 10 days. For the unversed, the actor-politician has been experiencing health-related issues for the past few months.

Expressing concern over his health, several celebrities, politicians, and PM Modi have wished and prayed for his speedy recovery. Read on for more details.

PM Modi wishes Pawan Kalyan speedy recovery

Taking to his X handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "I spoke with Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Pawan Kalyan garu, and inquired about his well-being. He is a person endowed with immense courage and valor. Believing that Shri Pawan Kalyan garu will recover very soon, I am praying for his complete health."

This is a developing story.

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