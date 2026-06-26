Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG gets sequel as director Sujeeth announces OG 2, set to expand the OG Universe

New Delhi:

The makers of Telugu gangster drama They Call Him OG have officially confirmed that the franchise will continue with its sequel, OG 2. Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is producing the sequel, while Sujeeth is returning to direct the film. While announcing the sequel, the makers also revealed that the next chapter will centre on Ojas Gambheera once again, including the character's history and the events that shaped him.

On Thursday, Pawan Kalyan's production house, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (PKCW), unveiled a promotional video announcing the sequel to They Call Him OG, OG 2, featuring the actor, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, alongside director Sujeeth.

Pawan Kalyan's OG 2 announced: Director Sujeeth promises to expand the OG Universe

The announcement video includes a text, "OG Universe", signalling the makers' intention to expand the franchise beyond a standalone sequel. The poster also carried a Japanese tagline that translates to, "The most feared man in the city returns." While the makers are yet to reveal the film's storyline or plot details, the accompanying caption suggests that OG 2 will explore the untold story of Gambheera.

For the caption, they wrote, "Before the storm arrives... there's a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold. Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga #OG2 (sic)".

They Call Him OG: Box office collection, OTT platform and cast details

The first part in the OG franchise, They Call Him OG, was released in cinemas in September 2025. It received positive responses from viewers at both the Indian and worldwide box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned Rs 295.22 crore worldwide and collected Rs 194.15 crore in India across 88,072 shows.

Those who haven't watched the film in theatres can stream it on Netflix in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. They Call Him OG also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. It also stars Priyanka Arulmohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Shreya Reddy, Rahul Ravindran, Sudev Nair, Abhimanyu Singh, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles.

Also Read: They Call Him OG OTT release: Here’s when and where Pawan Kalyan’s action might hit online