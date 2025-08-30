Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' breaks records, sells over USD 500k in its advance bookings Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG' became the fastest Telugu film to achieve USD 500k pre-sales in North America. Read further to know about its storyline, cast and release date.

New Delhi:

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, who is serving as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is all set to appear in the action drama film 'They Call Him OG'. Even before its release, the much-awaited film had a historic start at the overseas box office.

The Telugu-language film has shattered records by grossing over USD 500k in premiere advance bookings in the USA alone. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, pre-sales of 'They Call Him OG' started on August 27, 2025, and within a short period of time, it recieved a massive response.

They Call Him OG sold tickets worth more than USD 500k

As per Venky Box Office, Pawan Kalyan's movie has crossed USD 500k from nearly 1,125 shows over 300 locations and sold over 17,000 tickets. It also became the fastest Telugu film to achieve USD 500k pre-sales in North America.

They Call Him OG: Storyline, release date and cast

The gangster drama film 'They Call Him OG' follows the story of a mafia don, Ojas Gambhira, who resurfaces to take revenge on rival criminals after being missing from the Mumbai underworld for a decade. The action drama film 'They Call Him OG' is directed by Sujeeth and features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arulmohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and others in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 25, 2025, with its US premiere on September 24, 2025.

Pawan Kalyan's work front

South star Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the action epic film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The film had a good start on its opening day. However, the film gradually slows down at the Indian box office. It was released on July 24, with paid premieres on July 23, 2025. The film's total India's box office collection after 26 days stands at Rs 87.19 crore.

According to IMDb, he has several projects in the pipeline, which include 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', and Surender Reddy's untitled project.