Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak's FIRST glimpse takes internet by storm | WATCH

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak's FIRST glimpse takes internet by storm

Superstar actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's next film has been titled Bheemla Nayak. After a long wait, the makers treated fans with a surprise and announced the title of the film by releasing the first glimpse on the occasion of Independence Day. Apart from Pawan Kalyan the film will also star Rana Daggubati as another lead.

Bheem (Pawan Kalyan) is seen on a mass rampage in the video clip in which he challenges Danny aka Daniel Shankar (Rana Daggubati) in his trademark power style. The actor's new avatar after that Khaki look is sensational and taking the internet by storm. #GlimpseOfBheemlaNayak has become one of the top trends on Twitter.

His dialogue when he takes the lungi in his hand and says 'Aey Danny Bayataku Rara Kodaka', is winning the internet. Thaman's mind-blowing background score takes the impact to the next level.

The film is slated to release on January 12th, 2022. Going by the first glimpse, the movie promises to be a perfect festival film. The first single of the movie will be out on September 2nd as Pawan Kalyan's birthday special. The beautiful actress Nithya Menen will be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan in the film. Talented young filmmaker, Sagar K Chandra is wielding the megaphone for this film.

Magician of words and master director, Trivikram Srinivas is taking care of the script. Master lensman Ravi K Chandran is handling the camera. National award winner Naveen Nooli is taking care of the editing. Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the film on a grand scale under his Sitara Entertainments banner.