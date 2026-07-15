Pawan Kalyan discharged from Mumbai hospital after shoulder surgery, wife shares health update

New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday (July 15), days after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. Sharing pictures from the hospital, his wife, Anna Konidela, expressed her gratitude to the medical team for taking "exceptional care" of the actor-politician during his treatment.

Pawan Kalyan discharged from Mumbai hospital after shoulder surgery

Sharing the update on Instagram, Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela wrote, "Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude." She added, "A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism. We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless - peace of mind."

Concluding her note, Anna wrote, "Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey. We will always be grateful." Take a look below:

Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery on July 11

For the unversed, the actor-politician was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and underwent surgery for a right shoulder rotator cuff injury on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited his deputy at the hospital to wish him a speedy recovery.

As per PTI, the hospital said Pawan Kalyan was diagnosed with a right shoulder rotator cuff injury, including an extensive tear of the supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendons, along with an associated avulsion fracture of the greater tuberosity bone.

According to the hospital's health bulletin, he underwent a successful arthroscopic repair procedure performed by arthroscopy surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. The bulletin also stated that Pawan Kalyan will undergo a structured shoulder rehabilitation programme after a period of rest. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery over the next four months.

Pawan Kalyan's work front

On the professional front, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Telugu action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna. Ustaad Bhagat Singh can be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. He will be next seen in the sequel to the 2025 film They Call Him OG, tentatively titled OG 2, directed by Sujeeth.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG gets sequel as director Sujeeth announces OG 2, set to expand the OG Universe