Papam Prathap X Review: What the audience is saying about Thiruveer's new Telugu film

New Delhi:

Thiruveer’s latest film Papam Prathap, which released in theatres on April 17, is already drawing positive chatter on X (formerly Twitter), with early audience reactions beginning to trickle in. Viewers are describing it as a “simple, feel-good entertainer” that strikes a balance between humour and heartfelt emotion.

Also read: Dacoit vs LIK Day 1 box office: Adivi Sesh or Pradeep Ranganathan, whose film took the lead on opening day?

Papam Prathap X Review

Papam Prathap has finally hit the screens after last-minute delays. "Papam Prathap 1st half runs on cute love clean comedy, with Ajay Ghosh adding solid fun. Chemistry works, songs feel fresh, and Thiruveer impresses. Emotional interval is the major highlight and sets up the 2nd half well," wrote a user.

Another user penned, "Papam Prathap premiere talk motham positive ga undi! Manchi response osthundi movie ki. Chala rojula tharvatha oka manchi movie chuse chance miss kaavadhu. Must watch guys!"

Another fan penned, "SUPERHIT PREMIERS Good reviews everywhere PAPAM PRATHAP Housefull shows loading."

"Picha Comedy undi mawa #PapamPrathap Review Fun first half & clean comedy Ajay Ghosh standout Emotional 2nd half & good climax Thiruveer performance Simple, feel-good entertainer," quipped a fourth user.

Watch the trailer of Papam Prathap here:

Papam Prathap: Cast and crew

The film features Thiruveer in the lead, with Payal Radhakrishna playing the female lead. It also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Ajay Ghosh, Goparaju Ramana, Prasad Behara, Devi Prasad, Raghubabu, and senior actress Raasi. Many viewers have pointed out that the ensemble performances add depth and authenticity, especially in bringing the rural setting to life.

Directed by SP Durga Naresh, the film focuses on a straightforward, emotionally driven story rooted in village life and relationships. Rather than relying on scale, it leans heavily on its narrative and performances, complemented by music from KM Radhakrishnan and a background score by Suresh Bobbili.

Also read: Peddi postponed: Ram Charan film to skip April release, makers explain delay