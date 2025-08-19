Pala Suresh, Malayalam mimicry artist, dies at 53 at his Piravom residence Malayalam mimicry artist Suresh Krishnan, known as Pala Suresh, was found dead at his home. Reportedly, the artist was 53 and had been living with his family in a rented house.

Renowned Malayalam mimicry artist Pala Suresh was reportedly found dead at his Piravom residence. He was 53 and his real name was Suresh Krishna. According to Mathrubhumi English, Pala Suresh, who had been dealing with a heart ailment, was undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical Hospital. However, it is said that he was living in a rented house with his family near Thekkumuttipadi in Piravom.

Malayalam mimicry artist Suresh Krishnan, known as Pala Suresh, was found dead at his home. Reportedly, the artist was 53 and had been living with his family in a rented house. Family members reportedly were worried when he didn't wake up at his regular time on Sunday morning. When they broke open the door they found him unresponsive and rushed him to Piravom Taluk Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Fans expressed their grief over the tragic news and shared their tributes on social media. One X user wrote, "Pala Suresh, a beloved Kerala mimicry artist and actor, has passed away at 53 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Known for over 30 years of bringing laughter with his spot-on impressions of political leaders and for his roles in films like "ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi."

Pala Suresh's notable project and personal life

According to Mathrubhumi English, Suresh featured in several Malayalam films and television serials throughout his career. His known projects include 'ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi'. Talking about his personal life, he is survived by his wife Deepa and two children named Devananda and Devakrishna.

About the movie 'ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi'

The comedy drama film 'ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi', which was released in 2013, features Tovino Thomas, Jacob Gregory, Aparna Gopinath, Dulquer Salmaan and others in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.7 and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

